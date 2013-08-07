(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 7 Australian shares
skidded 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest fall in five
weeks, hit by sharp falls in miners and financials as regional
markets tracked a soft Wall Street lead amid uncertainty about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme
Bellwether miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto
Ltd each lost 1.6 percent.
Among smaller miners, Iluka Resources Ltd dropped
2.3 percent while Indochine Mining Ltd plunged 5.3
percent after the company completed its capital raising at a
slightly discounted A$0.08 per share for funds to be used in its
Mt Kare gold and silver project.
Mining stocks have been battered in recent months as falling
commodities prices and a slowdown in China, Australia's biggest
export market, have clouded the sector's outlook.
In another blow to miners, Australia's High Court on
Wednesday found a controversial profits tax on iron ore and coal
mines was constitutional.
Australia's number three iron ore miner Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd, which led the challenge to the Minerals
Resource Rent Tax (MRRT), shed 2.5 percent.
"Commodity markets move in cycles, and clearly they're not
in an upswing," said Peter Mavromatis, chief investment officer
at Beulah Capital.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 63.8 points to 5,041.8 by
0300 GMT, its biggest one-day drop since July 3. The benchmark
dipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
Wall Street's drop overnight provided a bearish backdrop for
the market. Investors continue to fret about when the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to roll back its stimulus amid a
recent batch of mixed data that appeared to back both an earlier
and later start to the tapering timetable.
The financial sector extended losses, as investors cashed in
on the high-yielding stocks after a stellar performance from the
big four banks so far this year. Top lender the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia dropped 1.3 percent while Westpac
Banking Corp lost 1.5 percent.
The flagship banks currently have high dividend yields that
average some 5.3 percent each.
"I think markets are generally rotating out of those
(high-yield banks) names and looking for growth elsewhere,
potentially in other cyclical companies," said Akshay Chopra, an
investment analyst at boutique fund manager Karara Capital in
Melbourne
Elsewhere Service Stream jumped 12.5 percent,
recovering some losses from the previous session after its joint
venture dropped contracts to build Australia's national
broadband network (NBN) in two states.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent or 18.3 points to 4,557.2.
Healthcare company Abano Ltd rose 11.1 percent to
NZ$6.51, a four month high, after receiving and rejecting a
takeover offer from an unnamed party associated with one of its
major shareholders. It said the proposal offered it nothing, but
it now expects a full, formal takeover offer.
New Zealand's Chorus Ltd, the main telephone
network operator and builder of much a national ultrafast
broadband network, rose as much as 6.2 percent, after the
government said it was looking at changes to the pricing rules
for broadband services. The stock last traded up 4.8 percent at
NZ$3.04.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)