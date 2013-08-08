SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian shares are likely to
edge higher in a subdued start on Friday, as a rise in Wall
Street stocks and metals prices overnight could be tempered by
caution ahead of another batch of data from China, Australia's
main export market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
but were still a 44.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on
Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, snapping a three-day
losing streak as a rally in Microsoft helped lift the technology
sector.
* Copper hit its highest in almost two months on Thursday as
upbeat trade data from China reinforced hopes of a revival in
demand for industrial materials.
* Gold surged nearly 2 percent to $1,310 an ounce as
surprisingly strong rebounds in China's exports and imports
sparked economic optimism, lifting bullion's inflation-hedge
appeal.
* Mining group Rio Tinto Ltd has scrapped efforts
to sell its loss-making Pacific Aluminium business, blaming poor
market conditions, as weaker iron ore, copper and coal prices
dragged its first-half profit down by 18 percent.
Elsewhere, Rio Tinto, which is developing the southern half
of the Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea, said on Thursday the
company could be interested in a larger footprint, including
additional blocks held by rivals.
* Tabcorp Holdings Ltd released it full year
earnings report with revenues at $2 billion.
* RBA will release its quarterly policy statement later on
Friday. This 71-page report will contain the central bank's
latest forecasts on inflation and growth.
* Chinese industrial output, producer price index, consumer
price index data and retail sales data are due out later on
Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2253 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1697.48 0.39% 6.570
USD/JPY 96.65 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5874 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1312.74 0.10% 1.350
US CRUDE 103.75 0.34% 0.350
DOW JONES 15498.32 0.18% 27.65
ASIA ADRS 141.16 1.02% 1.42
-------------------------------------------------------------
Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam