SYDNEY Aug 12 Australian shares are set for a
cautious start to the week on Monday after a soft lead from Wall
Street, with miners possibly underpinning the market on the back
of higher metals prices as investors turn their focus to the
domestic corporate earnings season.
* Local share price index futures were flat at
5,004.0, but were still a 51.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly
decline since June as investors focused on when the Federal
Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.
* Copper rose to its highest in two months on Friday after
upbeat Chinese factory data added to signs of steadying growth
in the world's top consumer of metals.
* Australian engineering company UGL Ltd is set to
split its engineering and property businesses in a move to boost
its share price, which has been hurt by a weakening resources
market, media reported on Monday.
* Australian electronics retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd will
report its annual profit ending June 2013 on Monday.
* Property company GPT Group is due to announce its
half-year results, while building materials group James Hardie
will report its first-quarter results for
financial year 2014.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1691.42 -0.36% -6.060
USD/JPY 96.31 0.11% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5802 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1329.53 1.18% 15.530
US CRUDE 105.97 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47% -72.81
ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12% 0.17
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)