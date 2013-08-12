MELBOURNE, Aug 13 Australian shares may open a
touch higher, underpinned by the miners on rising gold prices
and surprisingly resilient iron ore prices, while investors keep
a close eye on corporate results.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,069.0, but that was a 39.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent
on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index picked up 2.9
points to 4,525.2 in early trade.
* On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on
Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since
June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry helped
to lift the Nasdaq index.
* Copper slipped while aluminium extended gains on Monday as
signs of a pickup in top metals consumer China and expectations
of encouraging euro zone data came up against a rise in the
dollar. Gold rose nearly 2 percent.
* Real estate investment trust Stockland Group is
due to report full year results on Tuesday. Analysts are
expecting underlying profit to fall 27 percent to A$491 million
for the year to June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Coal miner shares may face some pressure after Mongolia
miner SouthGobi Resources withdrew its full
year forecast for semi-soft coking coal, citing weak demand in
China.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2214 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12% -1.950
USD/JPY 97.14 0.26% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6215 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1336.01 0.02% 0.220
US CRUDE 106.24 0.12% 0.130
DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83
ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end lower; BlackBerry, Apple lift Nasdaq
* Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions
* Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow
* Copper dips, aluminium up on China data, firm dollar
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)