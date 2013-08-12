MELBOURNE, Aug 13 Australian shares may open a touch higher, underpinned by the miners on rising gold prices and surprisingly resilient iron ore prices, while investors keep a close eye on corporate results. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,069.0, but that was a 39.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index picked up 2.9 points to 4,525.2 in early trade. * On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry helped to lift the Nasdaq index. * Copper slipped while aluminium extended gains on Monday as signs of a pickup in top metals consumer China and expectations of encouraging euro zone data came up against a rise in the dollar. Gold rose nearly 2 percent. * Real estate investment trust Stockland Group is due to report full year results on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting underlying profit to fall 27 percent to A$491 million for the year to June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. * Coal miner shares may face some pressure after Mongolia miner SouthGobi Resources withdrew its full year forecast for semi-soft coking coal, citing weak demand in China. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2214 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12% -1.950 USD/JPY 97.14 0.26% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6215 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1336.01 0.02% 0.220 US CRUDE 106.24 0.12% 0.130 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end lower; BlackBerry, Apple lift Nasdaq * Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions * Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow * Copper dips, aluminium up on China data, firm dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)