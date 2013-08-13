UPDATE 1-LVMH Q1 sales rise 15 pct, says environment uncertain
* LVMH shares have hit record highs in 2017 (Adds detail, background)
SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian shares are seen rising on Wednesday, boosted by a robust earnings report from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, a rise on Wall Street overnight and firmer iron ore and base metal prices.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent but were still at a 24.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday to 2-1/2 month highs.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade.
* Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's biggest lender by market value, reported record annual cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($7.1 billion), with second-half results beating forecasts.
* Other companies to report results include Southern Cross Media Group Ltd, CSL Ltd, Goodman Fielder Ltd and Leighton Holdings Ltd.
* Wall St rose after strong economic data including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the stock.
* Copper touched its highest level in more than nine weeks as further signals that supply in China was tighter than expected prompted investors to buy, but gains were capped by a firm dollar. Gold fell 1 percent.
* Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest in five months and Chinese steel futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, on the back of heavy steel restocking in top consumer China fuelled by an improvement of its property sector.
* Consumer sentiment and second quarter wage inflation data are due out later on Wednesday. A high result in wage inflation could suggest there is less scope for further policy easing than thought.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1694.16 0.28% 4.690 USD/JPY 98.27 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7208 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1322.45 0.13% 1.760 US CRUDE 106.55 -0.26% -0.280 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20% 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87% 1.24 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies * Oil up for third session on Libya, Iraq * Gold down 1 pct on US retail data, India duty hike * Copper hits 9-week high as China supply tightens
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* LVMH shares have hit record highs in 2017 (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, April 10 A doctor trying to return home to his patients was dragged by his hands from an overbooked United Airlines flight, according to social media, embroiling the carrier in its second public relations nightmare in less than a month.