SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian shares were flat in a
choppy Wednesday morning, as investors sought to lock-in gains
after buying heavily in some of the big names, including
Commonwealth Bank of Australia which posted a record
annual profit.
The opening session was underpinned by higher metals and
iron ore prices as well as strong U.S. and European data, though
the focus was squarely on the domestic earnings season.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia was the highlight of the
morning, logging a forecast-beating 10 percent climb in
full-year cash profit to a record high of A$7.82 billion ($7.11
billion).. The stock surged to an all-time high
of A$75.00 earlier in the session, but soon turned around and
dropped 1.2 percent as investors took profit.
Westpac Banking Corp added 0.9 percent while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group climbed 1
percent.
"The rise we've seen in the past few weeks has been in
anticipation of good results, the market has already built in a
share price rise," said Greg Fraser, head of research at Kimber
Capital.
"The index itself might not necessarily push a lot higher
from here but I wouldn't expect it to be going backwards."
The S&P/ASX 200 index, which rose 0.2 percent in
opening trade, was flat at 5,156.8 points by 0208 GMT. The
benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday to notch 2-1/2 month highs.
The market has bounced back from a trough of 4,632.3 points
hit on June 25, and a solid earnings season so far has seen it
test the 5,200 points level, edging towards the year-to-date
high of 5,249.6 hit on May 15.
The mining sector underperformed with Rio Tinto Ltd
trading ex-dividend, though a rise in metals prices helped to
contain the losses.
Rio dropped 1.1 percent while BHP Billiton Ltd
slipped 0.2 percent. Oz Minerals Ltd lost 3.1 percent
after the copper and gold miner posted a first half loss of $268
million, hit by a fall in commodity prices.
Elsewhere, a burst of earnings releases had investors busily
adjusting their positions.
CSL Ltd shed 2.9 percent to A$65.83, erasing most
its rally in the previous session, but was still trading near
all-time highs. The world's No.2 blood products maker reported a
19 percent rise in full-year net profit to $1.22 billion, after
strong sales of its core products offset a strong Australian
dollar.
Leighton Holdings Ltd dropped 5.3 percent after
missing analyst forecasts in its earnings
report
WorleyParsons Ltd climbed 5.1 percent to a 3-month
high of A$23.01 after the engineering and construction company
forecast stronger earnings for the current year despite posting
an 8.8 percent drop in net profit to A$322.1 million in the year
to June.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
flat at 4,527.0.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)