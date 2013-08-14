SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Thursday after Wall Street fell overnight and investors
remain cautious over when the Federal Reserve might taper its
stimulus measures, but a rise in metals prices may cap losses.
Investors will also eye more earnings reports due to be
released later in the day.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
a 48.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points
on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials
posting the worst day since late June, as investors speculated
when the Federal Reserve might begin to reduce its ultra-loose
monetary policy, which has helped propel stocks to record highs.
* Copper rose as data showing a recovery in the euro zone
economy and optimism about the outlook for growth in top metals
consumer China boosted confidence about demand for industrial
materials. Iron ore prices were hovering near five-month highs.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd's attempt to avoid
being forced to open its rail line to aspiring iron ore producer
Brockman Mining was blocked by an Australian state regulator on
Wednesday.
* Rio Tinto Ltd said it would have to cut up to
1,700 jobs in its Mongolian operation, after a more than $5
billion underground expansion of the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper
mine was suspended.
* AMP Ltd posted a smaller-than-expected 10 percent
fall in its half-year profit as its life insurance unit weighed
down results, and said its chief executive was retiring.
* Goodman Group Pty Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd
are due to report their earnings later on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2216 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52% -8.770
USD/JPY 97.98 -0.15% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7117 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1335.51 0.07% 0.920
US CRUDE 106.98 0.12% 0.130
DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73% -113.35
ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34% -0.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's next move
* Oil reaches 4-month high as Middle East tensions flair
* Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too
* Copper gains on demand hopes as economies recover
