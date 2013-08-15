SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian shares are set to fall
on Friday after a sharp decline on Wall Street, but a rise in
gold and iron ore prices may lend some support as investors eye
a fresh set of domestic earnings results.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent,
a 78.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursdsay.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since
late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume
after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and
Cisco.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd met
forecasts with a 12 percent rise in third quarter profit as
tight cost controls offset slower growth in key markets.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has signed a $1.15
billion agreement with Formosa to develop its Iron Bridge
project.
* BHP Billiton provided an update on a U.S.
regulatory investigation concerning previously terminated
exploration and development plans and hospitality provided for
the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a major sponsor.
* Energy exploration and production company Santos Ltd
reported a 3 percent rise in half-year net profit.
* Copper dipped on reports of increased production and
uncertainty about when the United States will start trimming its
economic stimulus, although growing confidence about a global
economic recovery underpinned prices. Gold rose to a near
two-month high after a drop in the U.S. dollar.
* Chinese steel futures held near a four-month high on
robust demand from end users, but gains in iron ore were capped
by worries that higher prices for the raw material could prompt
steelmakers to curb purchases.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1661.32 -1.43% -24.070
USD/JPY 97.23 -0.12% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7645 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1364.56 -0.07% -0.990
US CRUDE 107.16 -0.16% -0.170
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47
ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results
* Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign
* Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout
* Copper slips on worries over stimulus, rise in output
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)