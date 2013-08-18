SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian shares are seen under
pressure on Monday following a soft lead from Wall Street and
with flagship phone company Telstra Corp Ltd trading
ex-dividend, although firmer metal and oil prices may lend some
help to resources stocks.
Investors will also focus on local corporate earnings, with
top packaging company Amcor Ltd, steelmaker Bluescope
Steel Ltd and rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd
due to report full-year results.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent to 5,063.0, a 49.9 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent
on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat in early trade at 4,513.8.
* U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday, and the Dow
industrials posted the biggest weekly loss this year as rising
bond yields hurt shares paying rich dividends and earnings from
retailers disappointed investors.
* Copper hit a 10-week high on Friday, heading for a third
week of gains, on expectations that a global economic recovery
would increase demand for industrial metals.
* Australia's biggest phone company Telstra is trading
ex-dividend on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1655.83 -0.33% -5.490
USD/JPY 97.58 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8251 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1377.56 0.12% 1.660
US CRUDE 107.45 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 15081.47 -0.20% -30.72
ASIA ADRS 141.36 0.14% 0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St slips, Dow posts biggest weekly loss of 2013
* Oil ends up for sixth straight session, Egypt supports
* Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty
* Copper hits 10-week high on expectations for recovery
