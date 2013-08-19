(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian shares traded flat on
Monday after Wall Street fell and some blue chip stocks slipped
as they entered ex-dividend trade, but a strong defensives
sector helped offset losses.
Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia's top
telecommunications provider, fell 3.2 percent while top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 2.9 percent as both
stocks traded ex-dividend.
The local index has bounced back from a year-to-date low of
4,632.3 points hit on June 25, but speculation about the timing
of an end to the Fed's bond buying stimulus and a mixed bag of
earnings results have seen shares drifting away from the 5,200
levels tested early last week.
"While conditions are right for further upside in Australian
shares, the overhang of Federal Reserve stimulus concerns is
capping returns," said Tim Radford, global analyst at Rivkin
Securities in a note.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 5,114.7 by 0155
GMT. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday but rose 1.1
percent for the week.
However, defensives helped buoy the market with consumer
staples retailers Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd
posting gains of 1.4 percent and 2.1 percent
respectively, as their relatively high yields of between 3
percent and 4 percent appealed to investors.
"Markets are being cautious at the moment," said Biyi Cheng,
head of dealing at City Index, noting that investors are waiting
for minutes to be released from the Reserve Bank of Australia
and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"These sectors (defensives) are being pushed up for
protection, that's why high-risk sectors are pulling back."
Among risk-prone stocks, miners were trading modestly lower
after spot iron ore came off five-month highs. Blue chip miners
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd were both
trading flat. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell 0.4
percent.
Silver miner Alcyone Resources Ltd slumped 20
percent to almost zero after saying it was looking for a new
counter party to pre-buy its silver at fixed prices.
Among companies reporting, Bluescope Steel Ltd,
Australia's largest steelmaker, dived 15.7 percent to A$4.61
after the company said uncertainty over domestic demand meant
its first-half result for 2014 would not better its 2013
second-half result.
Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd dropped 1.2
percent despite reporting a 8.6 percent rise in full-year net
profit before one-off items on Monday, and said its business
would deliver increased earnings in 2014. The stock hit an
all-time high of A$11.17 on August 1.
Investor sentiment was also dampened after U.S. stocks fell
slightly on Friday and the Dow industrials posted the biggest
weekly loss this year as rising bond yields hurt high-dividend
shares and earnings from retailers disappointed investors.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent or 3.8 points to 4,510.1.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)