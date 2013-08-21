SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian shares are braced for
a weak opening on Thursday as borrowing costs rose globally and
Wall Street dropped after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting failed to allay concerns of an imminent reduction
of its massive stimulus.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent,
a 62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trade on Wednesday after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting offered few
clues on the timing of a reduction in its bond-buying program.
* The U.S. dollar surged and borrowing costs rose globally,
providing negative cues for emerging markets that have come to
rely on cheap dollars to underpin domestic demand and fund
current account shortfalls.
* Copper fell as the dollar strengthened and due to
uncertainty across financial markets about the timing of the
U.S. retreat from monetary stimulus and the strength of a
recovery in top metals consumer China. Gold fell in choppy
trade.
* Brambles Ltd reported a full year profit after
tax of $639.9 million versus $574.9 million a year ago.
* Echo Entertainment Group Ltd said its full year
revenue from ordinary activities rose 7.6 percent to $1.74
billion.
* Insurance Australia Group posted a full year net
profit of $776 million compared with $207 million a year ago.
* Origin Energy reported a full year underlying profit of
$760 million, a fall from $893 million reported the previous
year.
* Supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd has acquired New
Zealand based direct retailer Ezibuy Holdings Ltd valued at
NZ$350 million.
* Other companies due to report later in the day include
Tatts Group Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd,
Fairfax Media Ltd and Pacific Brands Ltd.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2302 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1642.8 -0.58% -9.550
USD/JPY 97.76 0.1% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8917 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1356.39 -0.68% -9.350
US CRUDE 103.58 -0.26% -0.270
DOW JONES 14897.55 -0.70% -105.44
ASIA ADRS 137.08 -1.75% -2.44
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls after Fed minutes yield few clues
* Oil slips, WTI leads decline as crude flow back to
Cushing
* Gold prices down as Fed minutes show few tapering
clues
* Copper falls on jitters before Fed minutes, China
data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
($1 = 1.1087 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)