SYDNEY Aug 23 Australian shares rose 1 percent
on Friday, lifted by the financials sector after Wall Street
gained overnight and a survey showed stronger manufacturing
performance in China, Australia's top export market.
Better-than-expected earnings reports and upbeat
manufacturing data from the United States and Europe also
bolstered market confidence.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 47.7 points higher to
5,123.4 after hitting an intraday high of 5,142.1. The benchmark
rose 0.2 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50
index fell 0.1 percent or 5.7 points to finish the
session at 4,524.2.
