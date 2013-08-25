SYDNEY, Aug 26 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, following gains posted on Wall Street amid a
jump in Microsoft shares, as higher metal prices lend support to
miners while investors continue to focus on local corporate
earnings.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,129, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent to 4,532.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led by a jump
in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without interruption
a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an unprecedented,
three-hour trading halt.
* Copper rose on Friday as signs of re-emerging appetite for
the red metal in top consumer China boosted the demand outlook
and helped offset concerns over a tapering of monetary stimulus
in the United States.
* Shanghai steel futures rebounded on Friday after a
three-day slide, backed by expectations a stabilizing Chinese
economy would boost demand in the world's top consumer, which
should support demand for iron ore.
* Seven Group Holdings Ltd will report its
full-year profits on Monday. Boart Longyear Ltd is due
to report first-half results.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2240 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,663.5 0.39% 6.540
USD/JPY 98.68 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8183 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,402.06 0.40% 5.620
US CRUDE 106.96 0.51% 0.540
DOW JONES 15,010.51 0.31% 46.77
ASIA ADRS 140.21 1.03% 1.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)