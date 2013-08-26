(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Monday morning, with financials and miners supporting
the market on the back of gains in regional bourses and higher
commodities prices.
Bullion miners rose as gold added almost 2 percent, hitting
its highest price in more than two months near $1,400 an ounce.
Newcrest Mining Ltd jumped 6.9 percent while St.
Barbara Ltd surged 14.6 percent.
Big-cap global miner Rio Tinto Ltd added 0.3
percent.
Corporate earnings had largely met market expectations so
far, with many companies showing signs of improvement in their
outlooks in the year ahead, said Martin Lakos, division director
at Macquarie Private Wealth.
"We have seen the bottom of the earnings cycle, so we think
things are going to start improving from now," he said. "Share
prices are starting to reflect that better outlook for 2014 and
2015."
Australia's big four banks, which have mostly enjoyed
stellar earnings, all pushed higher. Top lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia rose 0.6 percent, while Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group climbed 0.7 percent.
Boart Longyear, however, dived 7.2 percent to a 6-1/2 weeks
low of A$0.52, after the drilling services concern posted a net
loss in the first half and said it was experiencing its worst
downturn in four years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 20.4 points to 5,143.8 by
0135 GMT. The market advanced 1 percent on Friday.
The benchmark has bounced back from a trough of 4,632 points
hit on June 25 but has hovered at the 5,100 point level over
recent weeks as investors remained cautious over the Federal
Reserve's stimulus tapering timetable.
"We still think the markets are overemphasising their
concerns on tapering. Tapering is likely to be put in place if
the US economy is in good shape," Lakos said.
The uncertainty over the Fed's stimulus, which has supported
riskier assets in recent years, has roiled global markets in the
past three months.
Defensives were trading higher. Australia's biggest phone
company Telstra Corp Ltd added 0.5 percent and
biotechnology company CSL Ltd jumped 1.6 percent.
U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, while regional
share markets were also putting up a positive performance on
Monday morning.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent or 19.1 points to 4,543.3.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)