(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Monday, with financials and gold miners supporting the market on the back of gains in regional bourses and higher commodities prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 12 points to 5,135.4. The benchmark advanced 1 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 21.5 points to finish the session at 4,545.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)