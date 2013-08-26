MELBOURNE, Aug 27 Australian shares are set to
open lower, with investors wary of a potential U.S. missile
strike against Syria over the alleged use of chemical weapons.
Results from companies like Whitehaven Coal and Flight Centre
may also weigh on the market.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,098.0, a 37.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade, slipping less than 1 point to 4,545.4 in early
trade.
* U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical
weapons "undeniable".
* Copper in New York slipped on Monday on technical selling
after prices neared a three-month high and as
weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data renewed concerns
about the health of the world's biggest economy. Gold prices
rose to an 11-week high.
* Whitehaven Coal, Flight Centre, Seven
Group Holdings and struggling surfwear retailer
Billabong are due to report annual results on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2223 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1656.78 -0.4% -6.720
USD/JPY 98.51 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7871 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1402.74 -0.12% -1.660
US CRUDE 106.21 0.27% 0.290
DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43% -64.05
ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74% -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
