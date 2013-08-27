(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian shares slipped 0.1
percent on Tuesday, with investors showing caution over a
potential U.S. missile strike against Syria for the alleged use
of chemical weapons, and a federal election at home within two
weeks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 5.3 points to 5,130.1 by
0137 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
The local bourse took a lead from U.S. stocks, which fell in
light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable".
"Given the headlines overnight regarding the U.S. (potential
strike) in Syria, it's a situation when people are prepared to
sit there and wait," said Simon Twiss, a dealer at Arnhem
Investment Management in Sydney.
"There is no panic or selling pressure in the market at all,
there is just not a lot of trading at all," he added.
The general election is on Sept. 7.
Local corporate earnings failed to provide a buffer.
Billabong International Ltd plunged 11.5 percent to a
two-week low of A$ 0.50, after its annual net loss more than
tripled and sales of its surf and streetcar continued to
decline.
Seven Group Holdings Ltd tumbled 9.6 percent to
A$6.97, after the company said it expected 2014 earnings to be
lower than the previous two years and remained cautious on
trading conditions.
AWE Ltd fell 2.6 percent after it reported an
underlying net profit of $17.1 million, which was lower than the
expected A$29.7 million according to Thomson One data.
Flight Centre Ltd bucked the trend and jumped 5.4
percent. It beat the forecast in its annual profits, a positive
sign for Australian consumer sentiment, said Michael McCarthy,
chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"There's been a lot of wringing of hands over the weak
performance of top-level retailers. It's been taken widely as a
symptom of conservative consumers, and the Flight Centre result
directly contradicts that view," McCarthy said.
Bluechip miners dragged on the market after copper slipped
on Monday on technical selling. BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd bucked the broader
downward trend and rose 0.3 percent, as bullion prices rose to
an 11-week high.
"When we factor the up moves in industrial metals and gold,
we're seeing pretty reasonable support for the Australian
market," said CMC's McCarthy.
Australia's big four banks managed to stay in positive
territory. Top lender Commonwealth Bank added 0.7
percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
climbed 0.8 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent to 4,535.6.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional
reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by Eric Meijer)