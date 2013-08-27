(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 27 Australian shares reversed early
losses and ended up 0.1 percent in light volume on Tuesday,
although caution ahead of a federal election kept a lid on
gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 5.8 points to 5,141.2,
trading in the lowest volume in three weeks. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent in the previous session.
The market took a soft lead from U.S. stocks, which fell in
light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable", but bounced
back with big banks and defensives like Woolworths Ltd
pushing higher.
Local corporate earnings posted mixed results, as Flight
Center Ltd surged on better profits, while both
Billabong International Ltd and Seven Group Holdings
Ltd plunged more than 7 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 4,542.0.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)