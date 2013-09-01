SYDNEY, Sept 2 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday, as investors adopt a cautious approach as they
await a slew of domestic data ahead of an election, while
uncertainty over a delayed U.S.-led strike against Syria
continues to act as a dampener.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent
to 5,100.0, a 35.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,541.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell in a thinly traded session on Friday as
the S&P 500 index recorded its steepest decline since May 2012
and investors avoided making large bets before a long weekend
with the situation about Syria still uncertain.
* Copper fell to a three-week low on Friday, pressured by a
stronger dollar and expectations that U.S. stimulus would be
withdrawn starting in September, which could hamper growth and
crimp the flow of money invested in commodities.
* Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, struggling to avert
a landslide election defeat in six days, pledged tax breaks and
education programmes on Sunday to counter a slowing economy in a
last-ditch plea to voters.
* Australia will release a slew of economic data on Monday,
including building permits for July, business inventories and
corporate profits for the second quarter.
* Discovery Metals Ltd is due to announce the
outcome of its discussions with potential bidders.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2228 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32% -5.200
USD/JPY 98.28 0.13% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7894 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1394.97 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE 106.34 -1.22% -1.310
DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64
ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls, ends worst month since May 2012
* Oil slides on U.S. response to Syria, but up for week
* Gold drops below $1,400, set for second straight monthly
gain
* Copper falls on firm dollar, on Fed tapering concerns
