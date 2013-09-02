MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday on momentum from better-than-expected
factory activity in China, the top market for heavyweight
miners, which pushed the market to a 3-1/2-month high on Monday.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,208.0, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 5.2
points to 4,591.1 in early trade.
* Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday on
Monday.
* Copper rose on Monday as strong manufacturing data from
top metals consumer China boosted optimism about demand
prospects for metals. Gold slipped below $1,400 an ounce.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates steady,
after having cut rates to a record low of 2.5 percent in
August.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,632.97 -0.32 -5.200
USD/JPY 99.51 0.18 0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7894 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,391.25 -0.22 -3.040
US CRUDE 106.82 -0.77 -0.830
DOW JONES 14,810.31 -0.21 -30.64
ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99 -1.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Oil ekes gain, reverses early rout as Syria risk eases
* Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up
* Copper up as China manufacturing data spurs demand