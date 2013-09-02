MELBOURNE, Sept 3 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday on momentum from better-than-expected factory activity in China, the top market for heavyweight miners, which pushed the market to a 3-1/2-month high on Monday. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,208.0, a 19.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 5.2 points to 4,591.1 in early trade. * Wall Street was closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday. * Copper rose on Monday as strong manufacturing data from top metals consumer China boosted optimism about demand prospects for metals. Gold slipped below $1,400 an ounce. * The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates steady, after having cut rates to a record low of 2.5 percent in August. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,632.97 -0.32 -5.200 USD/JPY 99.51 0.18 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7894 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,391.25 -0.22 -3.040 US CRUDE 106.82 -0.77 -0.830 DOW JONES 14,810.31 -0.21 -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99 -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday * Oil ekes gain, reverses early rout as Syria risk eases * Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up * Copper up as China manufacturing data spurs demand