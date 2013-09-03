(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian shares rose 0.2
percent on Tuesday to 3-1/2-month highs on momentum from
better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, although
trading was cautious as investors awaited policy signals from
the Reserve Bank.
Mining stocks helped buoy the index after copper rose on
strong manufacturing data from top metals consumer China,
boosting optimism about metals. BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.9 percent and 2.7 percent
respectively.
Heavyweight financials were also trading higher. Westpac
Banking Corporation added 0.9 percent and National
Australia Bank rose 0.4 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.2 points to 5,196.5 by
0121 GMT, its highest point since May 22. The benchmark rose 1
percent on Monday.
The index traded sideways for most of August but rises for
the past four consecutive sessions have taken it to 3-1/2-month
highs, outperforming regional emerging markets that are slowly
recovering from a rout experienced during mid to late August.
The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index lost
9.7 percent in August, compared to Australia which posted a
modest gain of 1.6 percent in the same period.
"If the market does break to fresh multi-year highs, even
before the election, we could see many surprised investors
respond by chasing the breakout, leading to unexpected near-term
upside in Australian equities," said Tim Radford, a global
analyst at Rivkin Securities in a note.
Australians go to the polls in a general election on
Saturday, with the conservative opposition expected to oust the
Labor government.
Elsewhere, a handful of defensives were trading lower, with
food retail staples Woolworths Ltd and rival Wesfarmers
Ltd both down 1.3 percent. QBE Insurance Group Ltd
slipped 0.2 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its cash rate
decision at 1630 GMT, though markets expect it to remain
unchanged at 2.5 percent after a cut last month.
"Investors don't expect a rate cut this afternoon," said
Biyi Cheng, head of dealing APAC at City Index, adding that
investors were instead looking to what the RBA might do in
November.
"The focus of the market has returned to fundamentals such
as economic data, including Australia's GDP on Wednesday and
U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday."
Among economic data released on Tuesday, Australia retail
sales rose 0.1 percent in July but missed analyst forecasts that
centred on a rise of 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Retail stocks were mixed with department store giant Myer
Holdings Ltd adding 0.5 percent while rival David Jones
Ltd slipped 0.2 percent.
Ramelius Resources Ltd jumped 5 percent after the
company announced it has acquired the advanced Vivien gold
project in Western Australia for A$10 million.
The local bourse had limited overseas leads as Wall Street
was closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or 8.8 points to 4,604.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by
Stephen Coates)