(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian shares rose 0.2
percent on Tuesday to 3-1/2-month highs on momentum from
better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors
remained cautious as Australia's central bank took a
less-than-dovish tone on the prospect of more rate cuts.
Investors also held back ahead of GDP data on Wednesday and
international trade figures on Thursday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.3 points to finish at
5,196.6, after rising 1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's NZX 50
index rose 0.2 percent or 10.4 points to finish the
session at 4,606.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)