SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australian shares are set to open
slightly higher on Thursday, following a positive lead from Wall
Street on strong auto sales and a possible limited military
action in Syria, as investors remain cautious ahead of
Saturday's national elections.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,172.0, a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,599.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a
possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong
auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy.
* Copper fell by more than 1 percent on Wednesday as U.S.
data reinforced prospects for the Federal Reserve to cut back on
economic stimulus.
* Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland,
which handles about a fifth of the global seaborne market for
the steel-making raw material, rose strongly in August in a sign
of resilient resource demand from the Asian giant.
* Australia will release trade balance for July later on
Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1653.08 0.81% 13.310
USD/JPY 99.75 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8966 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1390.79 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 107.28 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 14930.87 0.65% 96.91
ASIA ADRS 141.61 1.18% 1.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St up as automakers, tech shares gain
* Oil lower as Syrian strike seen limited
* Gold down on economic hopes and as Syria fears fade
* Copper slides on worries about U.S. stimulus, Syria
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Philip Barbara)