SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australian shares fell 0.7
percent on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier rise, on the
back of broad sell-offs in miners and banks as investors turned
cautious ahead of Saturday's national elections, and a
worse-than-expected trade deficit further dampened sentiment.
Australia posted a trade deficit of A$765 million in July,
compared with an expected balanced position.
The S&P/ASX 200 index took its lead from positive
news overnight at the open but pulled back soon after, and had
lost 34.7 points to 5,126.9 by 0143 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.7
percent on Wednesday.
Australia is heading into an federal election in two days,
with polls indicating a decisive defeat for Prime Minister Kevin
Rudd's Labor government.
"Politics is at the forefront of most traders' mind today.
We are expecting volumes to be reasonably light over the next
couple of days," said James McGlew, executive director of
corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth. "We certainly
haven't gathered the momentum that we saw with US stocks."
U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a possible
military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto
sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy.
Investors were also held back by a series of news events such
as Bank of Japan's policy outcome and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
on Friday, analysts said.
"After a recent good run in the local market, this has been
a very good excuse for investors to take profit off the table
and see how the rest of the week plays out before being a bit
more decisive next week," said IG market strategist Stan Shamu
in Melbourne.
Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 1.0 percent,
while smaller rival Rio Tinto Ltd lost 1.1 percent.
Newcrest Mining Ltd edged down 0.8 percent, as it
completed an independent review of its disclosure practices.
Other names in the gold sector were hit harder after bullion
prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday. St Barbara Ltd
and Oceanagold Corp plunged 7.3 percent and 6.0 percent
respectively.
Most banks traded lower. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia slipped 0.5 percent while National Australia
Bank was flat.
Insurance Australia Group Ltd dropped 4.8 percent
as it traded ex-dividend.
Discovery Metals Ltd surged 7.7 percent after it
responded to a regulatory query on its price volatility. The
company said it remained in discussions over a refinancing
proposal.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,601.9.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)