SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australian shares are seen
posting modest gains in early trade on Friday following Wall
Street, however investors may exercise caution ahead of the
general election while a fall in metals prices may also dampen
sentiment.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a third day
after strong data indicated improving economic conditions, with
caution capping gains ahead of Friday's payrolls report and its
implication on the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
* Copper prices edged slightly lower, as the dollar
strengthened but losses were capped by expectations that a
revival in demand from top consumer China will gather pace. Gold
sank almost 2 percent to two-week lows.
* Markets will continue to deal with the possibility of a
U.S.-led strike against Syria, and U.S. President Barack Obama
faces growing pressure at the Group of 20 summit in Russia not
to use military force.
* Trading may be subdued ahead of the general election on
Saturday, with polls indicating a decisive defeat for Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd's Labor government.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1655.08 0.12% 2.000
USD/JPY 100.17 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9956 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1366.5 -0.04% -0.490
US CRUDE 108.51 0.13% 0.140
DOW JONES 14937.48 0.04% 6.61
ASIA ADRS 141.83 0.16% 0.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ticks up on data but Fed caution caps gains
* Crude oil rises on strong U.S. economic data
* Gold at 2-week low as US data fuels Fed tapering talk
* Copper edges down as dollar soars
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Beech)