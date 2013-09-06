(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australian shares ended flat on
Friday with investors cautious ahead of national elections and a
U.S. non-farm payrolls report, but a rise on Wall Street helped
buoy the market.
Trading remained slightly cautious ahead of the elections on
Saturday, with polls indicating a decisive defeat for Prime
Minister Kevin Rudd's Labor government. Analysts said investors
had already priced a lower house win for the centre-right
Liberal Coalition into valuations.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 2.5 points higher at
5,145.0. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent for the week, a fourth
consecutive week of gains.
Investors will also monitor the closely-watched payrolls
report in the United States and its implication on the Federal
Reserve's stimulus programme that is due to be released after
trading closes on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.2
percent lower at 4,597.2.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)