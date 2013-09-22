SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australian shares are seen
falling at the open on Monday as investors fret over mixed
signals from the United States about when the Federal Reserve
could scale back its stimulus measures, while a drop in metals
prices may harm mining stocks.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent,
a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Friday,
retreating from a five-year high.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors puzzled over the
Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its stimulus measures as
they heard opposing viewpoints from top Fed officials.
* St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard
said a reduction of the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchase
programme beginning in October was possible.
* Copper edged lower after hitting its highest in almost a
month as investors shifted focus back to fragile fundamentals.
* Gold sank 2.5 percent as institutional investors sold
aggressively.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1709.91 -0.72% -12.430
USD/JPY 99.31 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7356 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1324.4 -0.06% -0.810
US CRUDE 104.51 -0.23% -0.240
DOW JONES 15451.09 -1.19% -185.46
ASIA ADRS 147.84 -1.17% -1.74
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends down as Fed officials weigh in
* Brent crude rises, US falls in heavy spread trading
* Gold sinks 2.5 pct on new fears Fed may reduce
stimulus
* Copper slips as focus shifts from Fed to fundamentals
