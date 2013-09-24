UPDATE 1-H&M profit falls less than feared, launches new brand
* Says investing significantly for more flexible supply chain
SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian shares look set for a sluggish start on Wednesday after Wall Street extended its recent slide amid uncertainty over U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, but a rise in gold prices may support the market.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent but was a 4.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of declines.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, extending their recent slide to a fourth session as worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor concern.
* Though uncertainty remains over the Federal Reserve's intentions to scale back its stimulus, Tea Party-backed U.S. senators are threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S. government.
* Copper fell for a third straight session on renewed uncertainty over the Fed and as more supply hits the market.
* Gold rose as physical buying at lower prices and technical support helped bullion snap a three-day losing streak.
* Spot iron ore prices edged up as some Chinese mills replenished stocks, but interest from the biggest importer of the commodity was slow, reflecting a subdued steel market.
* Department store David Jones Ltd will report its full year earnings later in the day.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its Financial Stability Review report later on Wednesday. This is a quarterly report card on the health of the banking sector by Australia's central bank.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.42 -0.26% -4.420 USD/JPY 98.77 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6552 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1323.56 0.07% 0.970 US CRUDE 103.29 0.16% 0.160 DOW JONES 15334.59 -0.43% -66.79 ASIA ADRS 148.35 -0.03% -0.05 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 extend recent slide, down 4th session * Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran * Gold rises on bargain hunting, snaps 3-day drop * Copper falls for 3rd session on supply, Fed concerns
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Says investing significantly for more flexible supply chain
March 30 British bookmaker William Hill PLC named Ruth Prior as its new chief financial officer on Thursday.
March 30 Australian shares rose for a third-straight day on Thursday, boosted by strength in financial and consumer stocks after data showed households' net worth rose to a record high, boding well for spending in the face of tepid growth.