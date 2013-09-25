(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Wednesday to edge towards five-year highs as
investors hunted for bargains after three days of losses, but
trading was subdued amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's intentions to taper its stimulus.
"The market's been sold off for the last few days,
technically it's been a bit oversold so we can see some
short-term flow into the market due to bargain hunting at the
moment," said Biyi Cheng, head of Asia-Pacific dealing at City
Index.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 37.6 points to 5,271.8
by 0140 GMT, outperforming regional peers. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1
percent.
Retailers helped buoyed the market, with David Jones Ltd
soaring 4.9 percent to a near five-month high of $3.00
after the department store operator reported net profit in line
with analyst forecasts. Rival Myer Holdings Ltd
added 0.4 percent while electronics and entertainment
retailer JB Hifi Ltd rose 0.8 percent.
"David Jones announced a very good result which means it's
given a bit more confidence and flow into this sector," Cheng
said.
The big four banks recovered from losses in the previous
session, also helping to lift the market. National Australia
Bank climbed 1.3 percent, Westpac Banking Corp
added 0.9 percent and top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
edged 0.2 percent higher.
The Reserve Bank of Australia released a report saying
Australia's financial system remains in a relatively strong
position, though it warned that banks must not relax lending
standards or take unnecessary risks in an environment of
record-low interest rates.
Trading was relatively quiet with 158 million shares
changing hands by 0138 GMT. The moving average so far in 2013 is
706 million shares per day.
Activity was subdued in part after the Dow and S&P 500 ended
lower, extending their slide to a fourth session as worries over
a possible U.S. government shutdown added to investor
concerns.
"Traders are weary of the encroaching debt ceiling that the
U.S. government will once again have to play out with
Republicans in Washington," Andrew May, a sales trader at CMC
Markets, said in a note to clients.
Elsewhere, blue-chip miners eked out modest gains as spot
iron ore prices edged up after some Chinese mills replenished
stocks. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent or 31.2 points to 4,741.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)