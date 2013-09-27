China freezes property sales in new economic zone in Hebei
BEIJING, April 2 China is banning new property sales in counties earmarked as part of a new special economic zone in Hebei province.
SYDNEY, Sept 27 Australian shares closed 0.2 percent higher on Friday, topping five-year highs hit in the previous week, after Wall Street broke a five-day losing streak but investor caution ahead of looming U.S. fiscal deadlines kept gains in check.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 12.7 points to 5,307.1 surpassing the year-to-date intraday high of 5,300.1 points hit on September 19. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent for the week, a seventh consecutive week of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to finish the session at an all-time closing high of 4,782.7 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
WASHINGTON, April 1 Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to documents released by the White House on Saturday.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.