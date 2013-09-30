MELBOURNE, Oct 1 Australian shares are poised to
open a touch higher, but will struggle to hold on to any gains
amid worries about China's economic growth and the possibility
of a U.S. government shutdown.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
to 5,229, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slid 1.7 percent from
five-year highs on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,719.2 in early trade.
* Wall Street stocks closed lower on Monday with just hours
to go before a midnight deadline to avert a U.S. federal
government shutdown, but major indexes ended September with
solid monthly gains.
* Copper steadied on Monday as a soft dollar and signs of
steady global growth offset investors' concerns about the
prospect of an imminent U.S. government shutdown. Gold fell.
* The U.S. Congress, still in partisan deadlock on Monday
over Republican efforts to halt President Barack Obama's
healthcare reforms, was on the verge of shutting down most of
the U.S. government starting on Tuesday morning.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy
setting meeting on Tuesday, where it is considered almost
certain to keep interest rates at a record low of 2.5 percent.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2231 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,681.55 -0.6% -10.200
USD/JPY 98.26 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6154 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,329.59 0.20% 2.650
US CRUDE 102.3 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 15,129.67 -0.84% -128.57
ASIA ADRS 146.21 -1.07% -1.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
