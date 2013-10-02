SYDNEY Oct 3 Australian shares are set to edge
higher in early trade, buoyed by mining stocks after a recovery
in metals prices. But gains may be capped as investors remain
cautious on the U.S. government shutdown.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
a 7.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade.
* Wall Street retreated on Wednesday, the second day of a
partial U.S. government shutdown, as political wrangling in
Washington raised investor concerns that the stoppage could be
prolonged.
* Copper rose off a one-week low as the dollar struggled
against the euro on weak U.S. jobs data and after the European
Central Bank decided to keep rates unchanged.
* Gold rose more than 2 percent as a fall in U.S. equities
sparked bargain hunting that recouped most of bullion's tumble
the previous session.
