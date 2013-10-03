SYDNEY Oct 4 Australian shares are seen opening
lower on Friday as investors worried that political brinkmanship
in Washington could have more serious consequences for the
world's largest economy, though an uptick in gold prices may
help support the market.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent,
a 34.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as investors worried that
a budget stalemate in Congress would become entangled with much
more critical legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit.
* The standoff between congressional Democrats and
Republicans to pass an emergency funding bill, which has led to
a third day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, continued
with little sign of progress toward a solution.
* Copper prices fell on persistent concerns about
over-supply, but losses were capped by buying on the back of a
weaker dollar as U.S. government turmoil was compounded by slow
service sector growth for September.
* Gold rose after softer U.S. services sector data raised
expectations that the Federal Reserve would delay any reduction
in economic stimulus, especially with September employment data
delayed by the government shutdown.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1678.66 -0.9% -15.210
USD/JPY 97.22 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6046 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1315.58 -0.08% -1.110
US CRUDE 103.04 -0.26% -0.270
DOW JONES 14996.48 -0.90% -136.66
ASIA ADRS 146.30 -0.21% -0.31
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)