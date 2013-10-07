SYDNEY, Oct 7 Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Monday morning as investors remained wary of the consequences of a prolonged U.S. budget and debt battle, with activity thinned by a holiday in the financial capital of Sydney. Equity markets have been under pressure since the U.S. federal government shutdown began on Tuesday, and that is expected to only increase as the Oct. 17 deadline to raise the federal borrowing limit gets closer. "We are not encouraging people to jump in front of the agreement. If they don't get an agreement, the ramifications are very negative, and if they do get an agreement, it's relatively a neutral outcome for the market," said Andrew Quin, research strategy coordinator at Patersons Securities. "Like most other people, we expect a last-minute decision, and we don't see why we really want to trade heavily into it," he said. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 3.7 points to 5,211.7 by 0029 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday, and has held above the 5,200 mark for about one month. Blue-chip miners mostly traded lower, with BHP Billiton Ltd losing 0.3 percent. Rio Tinto Ltd edged up 0.2 percent. BHP shares have fallen more than 5 percent this year and Rio's are down more than 8 percent, hurt by weak metals prices and fears about slowing growth in China, Australia's top export market. The broader index is up 12 percent for the year. Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's biggest listed gold miner, dropped 1.2 percent after gold prices slipped. Banking stocks pulled back, except for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, which was up 0.4 percent after the redemption of $750 million of trust securities. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.9 percent, and National Australia Bank lost 0.4 percent. Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's biggest construction group, gained 3.4 percent after being sold off heavily last week on media reports that corruption and bribery were widespread at the company. "The company is probably talking to investors now and fielding calls and so forth, perhaps giving them some positives," said Akshay Chopra, an investment analyst at Karara Capital. Leighton said an Australian court had issued a writ alleging it breached continuous disclosure obligations in relation to corruption allegations, and said it would defend the class action. Blood products maker CSL Ltd slipped 0.3 percent after reaching an agreement to settle antitrust class action litigation in the United States, which could reduce its fiscal 2014 earnings. Discovery Metals dropped 1.4 percent, as Singapore's Blumont Group said its share price slump would not affect its plan to invest $108 million in the copper miner. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,767.1. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)