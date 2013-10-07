SYDNEY Oct 8 Australian shares are likely to
have a soft start on Tuesday, following a decline on Wall Street
due to a lack of progress on ending the partial U.S. government
shutdown and raising the U.S debt limit.
Investors will watch for local economic data and Chinese
markets when the country opens after a week-long holiday.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent
to 5,137, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
The benchmark dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday, weighed by
lingering worries about the consequences of a prolonged U.S.
debt battle.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.3
percent to 4,740.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, extending two weeks of losses,
as a lack of progress in ending the partial U.S. government
shutdown and the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors nervous.
* London copper stagnated on Monday on low volumes as
investors paused to monitor developments at the LME Week
industry event, while top consumer China was absent for the last
day of its week-long break.
* Greater supply of iron ore and a subdued Chinese steel
market may weigh on prices for the steelmaking raw material when
China reopens after the holidays.
* Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Monday as the ongoing U.S.
government shutdown and no signs politicians were willing to
resolve a budget impasse and raise the debt-ceiling limit
boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* BHP Billiton said on Monday that it is
returning workers who were evacuated due to storm Karen to its
Gulf facilities and resuming normal operations.
* Air carrier Virgin Australia issued its first
enhanced equipment note (EEN) on Monday, pricing the three-part
US$732.62 million offering at the tight end of price talk and
before Australian insolvency law changes come into force.
* Sims Metals Management Ltd has named Galdino
Claro as its new chief executive.
* Australia's business confidence and job advertisements for
September will be released at 0030 GMT.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Walsh)