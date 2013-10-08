(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 8 Australian shares edged 0.2
percent lower on Tuesday as improved data and a rebound in CSL
Ltd were offset by lingering worries over the lack of
progress in resolving the U.S. budget standoff.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.7 points to finish at
5,149.4. The benchmark dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday,
breaking the 5,200 support-line that it held for nearly a month.
A survey showed on Tuesday that a measure of Australian
business confidence rose to a 3-1/2 year high in September, and
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet
rose modestly in September for the first time since
February.
Blood products maker CSL climbed 2.5 percent, the biggest
one-day rise in nearly two months. Both BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd posted modest gains, while
some of the banking stocks lost ground and Newcrest Mining Ltd
fell 2.3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,738.7.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)