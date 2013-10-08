SYDNEY Oct 9 Australian stocks were set for a
shaky start on Wednesday, following a negative lead from Wall
Street as investors are showing increasing signs of anxiety over
the partial U.S. government shutdown and debt ceiling talks
stalemate.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent
to 5,102.0, a 47.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmxark edged 0.2 percent lower on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,722.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as traders cashed in gains in
some of the year's best performers amid little progress to end a
political crisis in Washington that could affect the U.S. fiscal
standing and economic recovery.
* Copper edged up on Tuesday, helped by increased market
liquidity as Chinese participants returned from a week-long
holiday, although further gains were capped by the threat of a
global surplus and weak economic data from the world's top
consumer.
* Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd has named
Gordon Lefevre as new CFO, replacing Colin Storrie.
* Transurban Group said its September quarter
revenue jumped 14.1 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1655.45 -1.23% -20.670
USD/JPY 96.88 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6375 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1318.16 -0.01% -0.140
US CRUDE 103.47 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 14776.53 -1.07% -159.71
ASIA ADRS 143.47 -1.24% -1.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Year's winners lead Wall Street lower as default angst
rises
* Oil rises on geopolitical risk, U.S. debt uncertainty
* Gold eases on profit taking, U.S. budget impasse in focus
* Copper shifts up, liquidity returns after Chinese holiday
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)