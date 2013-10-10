(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Oct 10 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Thursday as investors remained cautious with U.S.
debt ceiling talks continuing and the partial government
shutdown dragging on into a ninth day, but an uptick in local
jobs data helped cap broader losses.
The local bourse hit a five-year high of 5,314.3 points on
Sept. 7, but has since faltered and lost some 150 points to
trade around 5,150 as the U.S. government shutdown weighs on
investor sentiment.
"Fiscal fisticuffs in the U.S. continue to dominate
headlines worldwide and unsettle investors," Niall King, sales
trader at CMC Markets, said in a note to clients.
"As the clock ticks down and the bill-paying ability of the
U.S. comes into question, the inevitable shudder of fear has
been making its way down the spine of market participants around
the globe."
Blue-chip miners lost ground after copper dropped to its
lowest in three weeks. Iron ore heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.1 percent and 0.5
percent, respectively.
Gold producers also faltered after bullion fell nearly 1
percent. Evolution Mining Ltd slumped 8.1 percent while
St Barbara Ltd tumbled 6.1 percent
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.1 points to 5,142.9 by
0104 GMT. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday
and has fallen for six out of the past 10 sessions as the U.S.
fiscal deadlock has eroded appetite for risk assets.
Analysts and dealers said stocks were expected to continue
to struggle amid ongoing concerns over the U.S. government
shutdown and debt ceiling negotiations.
A handful of defensives fell, with consumer retail staple
Woolworths Ltd losing 0.7 percent and blood products
maker CSL Ltd slipping 0.5 percent.
However, a better-than-anticipated Australian jobs report
helped lift the market from session lows, while investors also
cheered President Barack Obama's nomination of Federal Reserve
Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to run the U.S. central bank.
The financials sector was mixed after a morning of volatile
trade. Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.2
percent, while National Australia Bank was flat and
Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.2 percent.
Westpac is in a pole position to pick up the Australian
assets being sold by Lloyds Banking Group, three sources with
knowledge of the situation said.
Bank of Queensland Ltd jumped 7 percent to a
three-year high of A$11.18, after approving a final fully
franked dividend of A$0.30 per share, with full year revenue
from ordinary activities up 6 percent at A$855.9 million.
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd lost 1.2 percent to
A$0.42 after the company announced the pricing of a further
$64.6 million of enhanced equipment notes.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent or 12.1 points to 4,722.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)