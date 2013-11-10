(Refiles with updated NZ index numbers In third paragraph)
SYDNEY, Nov 11 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, after upbeat U.S. jobs data lifted Wall Street
and offered hopes of stronger-than-expected growth in the
world's biggest economy.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent to
5,464, a 63.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark shed 0.4 percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1
percent lower to 4,947.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding from the previous
session's selloff, after an unexpectedly strong payrolls report
lent weight to views the world's largest economy is stronger
than previously thought.
* Copper rose on Friday on solid imports of the metal into
top consumer China and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, but
a resurgent dollar kept gains in check.
* Transurban Group said it had agreed to acquire
all of Royal Bank of Scotland's debt exposure to the Cross City
Tunnel in Sydney for A$475 million.
* Orica Ltd said its 2014 net profit after tax
before individual material items would exceed that of 2013.
* Australia's housing finance for September will be released
at 0030 GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1770.61 1.34% 23.460
USD/JPY 99.21 0.14% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7514 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1288.6 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 94.6 0.42% 0.400
DOW JONES 15761.78 1.08% 167.80
ASIA ADRS 147.31 0.88% 1.28
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)