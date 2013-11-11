(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian shares edged up 0.1
percent to hover at five-year highs on Monday morning, as upbeat
U.S. jobs data offered hopes of stronger-than-expected growth in
the world's biggest economy.
Big-cap miners underpinned the market after copper rose on
Friday on solid imports of the metal into top consumer China.
BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.3 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd
rose 0.4 percent.
Orica Ltd surged 6.4 percent after the chemical
company reported a big jump in full-year profit and said its
2014 profit would exceed that of 2013.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.5 points to 5,405.2 by
0054 GMT, paring earlier gains as banking stocks took a breather
following their recent stellar gains. The benchmark fell 0.2
percent last week, snapping four weeks of consecutive gains.
The 'Big Four' banks reversed earlier gains as investors
sought to book profits. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
which touched record highs on Friday, fell 0.6 percent while
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1 percent.
"While better-than-expected jobs growth will likely increase
the argument for tapering, the level and quality of jobs growth
will likely keep the U.S. Fed from pulling the taper trigger too
early," said Tim Radford, a global analyst at Rivkin Securities
in a note.
U.S. employers added more than 200,000 new jobs to their
payrolls last month, almost twice the amount forecast by
analysts and defying expectations that a partial U.S. government
shutdown would hamper job growth.
The strong jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal
Reserve might scale back its stimulus as soon as next month,
although Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on Friday
suggested the super-easy money policy will remain in place for a
while longer.
The Australian market has traded sideways in November, with
the benchmark hovering at the 5,400 point level. Still, analysts
expect that a strong underlying mood could see the benchmark
index test fresh five-year highs this week.
A handful of consumer discretionary stocks advanced, with
21st Century Fox Ltd climbing 2.9 percent, while
department store giants Myer Holdings Ltd rallied 3.5
percent and David Jones Ltd rose 1 percent.
Elders Ltd slumped 7.4 percent to A$0.12 after
saying a number of impairments will produce a statutory loss for
full year ending in September of A$510 million.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent or 3.7 points to 4,947.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)