SYDNEY, Nov 13 Australian shares were set to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which continued to
come under pressure from speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve
may ease up on its monetary stimulus program soon.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent
to 5,394.0, just a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,918.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields
fueled debate over how soon the Federal Reserve may begin
trimming its stimulus program.
* Copper slid on Tuesday as the dollar gained on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb stimulus
measures sooner than previously expected and as investors took
little comfort from China's 10-year economic plan.
* Gold fell 1 percent on Monday, dropping to its lowest in
nearly a month, as bullion investors reduced positions on
lingering fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon scale
back monetary stimulus.
* Department store Myer Holdings Ltd said its Q1
sales in the 2014 fiscal year rose 0.4 percent to A$691.1
million, noting trading conditions were expected to remain
competitive throughout FY 2014.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will hold its annual
general meeting on Wednesday.
* Australia's wage inflation data and monthly consumer
sentiment data are due later on the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2200 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1767.69 -0.24% -4.200
USD/JPY 99.64 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7738 -- 0.028
SPOT GOLD 1267.44 -0.01% -0.170
US CRUDE 93.07 -2.18% -2.070
DOW JONES 15750.67 -0.21% -32.43
ASIA ADRS 146.63 -0.08% -0.12
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by David Gregorio)