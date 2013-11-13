SYDNEY, Nov 14 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a positive lead after Wall Street ended at record highs on Macy's better-than-expected quarterly sales, while investors will also await Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,346, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent in the last session, the biggest one-day percentage drop since Sept. 30. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,913.4 in early trade. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on Wednesday, driven by gains in consumer discretionary shares after results from Macy's eased some worries about the holiday season. * U.S. stock index futures edged up after the bell following the release of Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen's introductory remarks, ahead of her confirmation hearing on Thursday to succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. * Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months on Wednesday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of a retreat from monetary stimulus next month and a Chinese policy meeting disappointed investors. * Gold prices eked out a small gain on Wednesday to snap a four-day losing streak, boosted by a drop in the dollar and bargain hunting with prices near a one-month low. * Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group, racing to pay down $9.3 billion in net debt as sales to China soar, expects to shake off its junk credit status by 2015 to seal a spot alongside sector behemoths Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. * Graincorp said net profit for the period attributable to members fell 31.2 percent to A$140.9 million for the year ended 30 September 2013. * James Hardie Industries said its first half net profit attributable to shareholders was $194.1 million versus $83.5 million a year ago. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1782 0.81% 14.310 USD/JPY 99.25 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7162 -- -0.052 SPOT GOLD 1281.35 0.21% 2.740 US CRUDE 93.52 0.52% 0.480 DOW JONES 15821.63 0.45% 70.96 ASIA ADRS 147.78 0.79% 1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P end at record highs in rally led by Macy's * Oil rises $1 amid Libya supply outages * Gold ends up on dollar fall, breaks four-day drop * Copper hits 3-month low on Fed tapering prospects, China For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)