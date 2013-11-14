SYDNEY, Nov 15 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from U.S. Federal Reserve's Vice Chair Janet Yellen's accommodative policies which saw the Dow and S&P 500 end at fresh record highs. Mining stocks may trade in a narrow band as copper hovers a three-month low. * Local share price index futures rose 8 points a 17.57 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 36.2 points close at 5,355.43. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.20 points to 4,928.38 in early trade. * U.S. stocks got a boost overnight with the Dow and S&P 500 index recording new highs on Federal Reserve accommodative policy confirmation. * Copper ended little changed over night, near a three-month low pressured by U.S. monetary stimulus uncertainty, growing supply and poor economic data from Europe. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48% 8.620 USD/JPY 100.01 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6926 -- -0.057 SPOT GOLD 1,286.61 -0.03% -0.400 US CRUDE 93.95 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 15,876.22 0.35% 54.59 ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.42% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 end at records after Yellen hearing * Brent rises on Fed expectations, Libya CLC1 LCOC1 * Gold rises as Yellen comments support Fed stimulus * Copper near 3-month low as rising supply weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Editing by G Crosse)