SYDNEY, Nov 15 Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from U.S. Federal
Reserve's Vice Chair Janet Yellen's accommodative policies which
saw the Dow and S&P 500 end at fresh record highs.
Mining stocks may trade in a narrow band as copper hovers a
three-month low.
* Local share price index futures rose 8 points a
17.57 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark added 36.2 points close at 5,355.43.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.20
points to 4,928.38 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks got a boost overnight with the Dow and S&P 500
index recording new highs on Federal Reserve accommodative
policy confirmation.
* Copper ended little changed over night, near a three-month
low pressured by U.S. monetary stimulus uncertainty, growing
supply and poor economic data from Europe.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,790.62 0.48% 8.620
USD/JPY 100.01 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6926 -- -0.057
SPOT GOLD 1,286.61 -0.03% -0.400
US CRUDE 93.95 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 15,876.22 0.35% 54.59
ASIA ADRS 148.40 0.42% 0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at records after Yellen hearing
* Brent rises on Fed expectations, Libya CLC1 LCOC1
* Gold rises as Yellen comments support Fed stimulus
* Copper near 3-month low as rising supply weighs
