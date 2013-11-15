(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent on Friday on positive sentiment from Wall Street after dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, but weakness in miners capped gains.

Finance stocks led the market higher, with Australia's top investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd jumping 1.1 percent while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group added 0.3 percent.

The Dow and the S&P 500 index ended at new highs after comments from Yellen suggested the Fed's accommodative policies would continue as long as the economy remains fragile.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.3 points to 5,362.7 by 0010 GMT. The benchmark added 0.4 percent on Thursday but is still down 0.7 percent for the week and heading for a second successive weekly decline.

"I think the Australian market is playing a little bit of a catch-up. The market has outperformed recently," said Simon Ho, executive director at independent investment manager Triple 3 in Sydney.

"There's lingering uncertainty which means volatility hasn't been able to decline, but it will decline over the coming weeks."

Takeover target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd sought a trading halt after revealing it was in talks with Canada's Saputo Inc over a proposed revised takeover offer.

Resource stocks dipped after Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks, tracking losses in spot prices amid subdued demand in top consumer China.

Bluechips Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd fell 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Iluka Resources Ltd lost 0.9 percent while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell 0.3 percent.

Analysts also said profit taking in major banks has been a factor in the benchmark falling from its five-year high of 5,457.3 points hit on October 28, with valuations reaching levels that have made buyers cautious.

Shares in Mongolian explorers Aspire Mining Ltd, Guildford Coal and Xanadu Mines fell sharply after the biggest foreign investor in Mongolia's mines, Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources flagged further delays in resolving disputes with the government over the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.

Uncertainty over the government's treatment of Oyu Tolgoi is deterring foreign investment in other Mongolian projects. Shares in Aspire fell 2.8 percent while Guildford tumbled 6.3 percent.

Elsewhere, Paladin Energy Ltd soared more than 6 percent after the company said its quarterly revenue rose 13 percent to A$69.3 million.

GrainCorp Ltd slumped 5.7 percent to seven-month lows of A$11.50, after Australia's largest grain handler said drought in Queensland and northerm New South Wales will put pressure on current earnings.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was mostly flat at 4,929.3 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)