SYDNEY Nov 18 Australian shares fell 0.6
percent on Monday, pulled down by bluechip stocks in a broad
sell-off after a bullish October, though sentiment was buoyed by
Wall Street hitting new highs and a surge in takeover-target
Warrnambool Cheese.
Banks and defensive stocks led the market lower, with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia falling 0.7 percent,
Westpac Banking Corp slipping 0.2 percent and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group losing 0.7 percent.
Blood products maker CSL Ltd shed 0.8 percent while
top communications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd
fell 0.7 percent.
"We've had a really strong run - perhaps some of this money
has been switched out because some IPOs are coming into the
market," said Lucinda Chan, division director at Macquarie
Private Wealth.
"People are taking a bit of profit so they can buy into IPOs
because there's a lot of new issues coming out of the market."
Consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith's IPO is due in
December, while online jobs marketplace Freelancer Ltd
soared on its debut last week. Australia's IPO market has picked
up with more than $1 billion raised in the first three quarters
of 2013 compared with $227 million over the same period a year
earlier.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 30 points to 5,371.7 by
0046 GMT. The benchmark gained nearly 1 percent on Friday after
dovish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet
Yellen.
The index has traded sideways for November, hovering around
the 5,400 mark as investors fretted over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will begin to taper its massive bond-buying programme.
Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc raised its
takeover offer for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Co Holdings Ltd by 12.5 percent on Friday, and
Warrnambool's board unanimously recommended it. Warrnambool
shares jumped 2.1 percent to A$9.29, touching record highs.
Miners fell as copper hovered near three-month lows after
data showed a slowdown in infrastructure spending in the Chinese
power sector.
Iluka Resources Ltd tumbled 2.8 percent while gold
producer Evolution Mining Ltd dropped 4.7 percent and
Sirius Resources NL lost 3.4 percent.
"Investors appear keen to 'sit on the bench'," said Niall
King, sales trader at CMC Markets in a note to clients, adding
that, "central bank 'accommodation' remains the crucial
ingredient in the mix."
Elsewhere Downer EDI Ltd jumped 1.4 percent after
the company received a notice of award for a 4-1/2 year contract
with Roy Hill mining in Western Australia.
Medical Developments International surged 17.6
percent to A$1.50, a two-month high after the company said it
had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
to sell its range of space chamber and medical devices in the
United States.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to trade at 4,892.1 points.
