SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian shares extended their losses for a second session on Tuesday morning as banking stocks lost further ground, but the market pulled off its lows after the nation's central bank kept the door open to more rate cuts.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said there was mounting evidence past cuts in interest rates were working to stimulate the economy, though it would not rule out the chance of easing further if necessary.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points to 5,360.4 by 0120 GMT, but stepping back from early lows of 5,345. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Monday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended lower while the Dow failed to close above its milestone level of 16,000 as stocks sold off late in the session following Carl Icahn's cautious comments on the equities market.

"Comments from billionaire investor Carl Icahn suggesting healthy third quarter U.S. corporate earnings are merely a mirage and that Wall Street may be shaping up for a "big drop" dampened the euphoria," said Tracey Warren, stockbroking sales executive at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

Financials lost ground for a second session after their recent stellar gains on the back of record earnings.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.4 percent while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.6 percent. Westpac Banking Corp shed 0.2 percent.

Resource stocks also fell as copper dipped near three month lows on expectations of a growing surplus of the metal and a lack of immediate measures to boost commodities demand in major consumer China.

Heavyweight miners BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 0.6 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.9 percent. OZ Minerals Ltd declined 1.2 percent while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd slipped 0.3 percent.

The Australian market has come off a five-year peak of 5,457.3 hit on 28 October as investors locked in profits, while uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will start to taper its $85 billion-a-month stimulus programme checked demand.

Most analysts now see any move to taper unlikely until March next year.

Corporate activity spurred shares of Commonwealth Property Office Fund up 4.3 percent to five-year highs of A$1.26.

Australian property investor The GPT Group made a A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid for Commonwealth Property, gate crashing an agreed A$2.8 billion deal with DEXUS Property Group and a Canadian pension fund. GPT Group shares lost 1.4 percent to one-month lows.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,883.4.

