SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australian stocks were poised for
a negative start on Wednesday as Wall Street again turned lower
and commodity prices were still soft, while investors will look
for the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting
for clues.
* Australia's stock index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 5,342.0, a 10.9-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
, which closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,842.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500
retreating from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy
after a disappointing outlook.
* Copper bounced on Tuesday from its lowest levels in more
than three months as funds bought back short positions, the
dollar weakened slightly and China detailed more of its reforms.
* Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, stabilizing
after Monday's sharp losses, as investors looked forward to the
minutes of the Fed's October meeting for clues about future
monetary policy.
* Department store Myer Holdings Ltd and airline
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd will hold annual general
meetings on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)