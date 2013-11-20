(Updates price moves, analyst comment) SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australian stocks dropped 0.8 percent on Wednesday morning, extending losses for a third session after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech weakened the U.S. dollar and put Australian exporters under renewed currency pressure. Analysts noted that Bernanke's comments had dampened the U.S. dollar and made the Australian dollar more expensive, which was a negative for local equities. "The Australian dollar going higher is a backward position for those people who have been investing in Australia over the last six months with a lower Aussie dollar. It could be international carry trade moving out," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG. Bernanke said on Tuesday the Fed will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy "for as long as needed" and will only begin to taper bond buying once it is assured that labour market improvements would continue. One Sydney stockbroker, however, said Bernanke's remarks were bullish for the local market. "Bernanke has just made some positive comments, and I think that those positive comments will flow through to the market and support us at these levels," said Shawn Hickman, stockbroker and managing director at MarketMatters. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 44.8 points to 5,308.1 by 0153 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a disappointing outlook. The local market was consolidating after a rally which had pushed the index to five-year highs, Rivkin global analyst Tim Radford said in a note to clients. "The Australian market is in a healthy period of consolidation, and may trade sideways for a little while longer until buying interest returns in the likes of the Big Four banks, Telstra, and mining companies," Radford said. Big banks weighed on the market, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia falling 0.7 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropping 1.1 percent. Bluechip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd both dropped 0.7 percent. But gold miners had a better run, with Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 0.6 percent. Mining services company WorleyParsons Ltd plunged 21.3 percent to a 4-1/2 year low after the company cut its 2014 full-year profit guidance. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 4,837.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)