SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australian stocks dropped 0.8
percent on Wednesday morning, extending losses for a third
session after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech
weakened the U.S. dollar and put Australian exporters under
renewed currency pressure.
Analysts noted that Bernanke's comments had dampened the
U.S. dollar and made the Australian dollar more expensive, which
was a negative for local equities.
"The Australian dollar going higher is a backward position
for those people who have been investing in Australia over the
last six months with a lower Aussie dollar. It could be
international carry trade moving out," said Evan Lucas, a market
strategist at IG.
Bernanke said on Tuesday the Fed will maintain ultra-easy
monetary policy "for as long as needed" and will only begin to
taper bond buying once it is assured that labour market
improvements would continue.
One Sydney stockbroker, however, said Bernanke's remarks
were bullish for the local market.
"Bernanke has just made some positive comments, and I think
that those positive comments will flow through to the market and
support us at these levels," said Shawn Hickman, stockbroker and
managing director at MarketMatters.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 44.8 points to 5,308.1 by
0153 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from
milestone levels, led by a slide in Best Buy after a
disappointing outlook.
The local market was consolidating after a rally which had
pushed the index to five-year highs, Rivkin global analyst Tim
Radford said in a note to clients.
"The Australian market is in a healthy period of
consolidation, and may trade sideways for a little while longer
until buying interest returns in the likes of the Big Four
banks, Telstra, and mining companies," Radford said.
Big banks weighed on the market, with top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia falling 0.7 percent and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropping 1.1
percent.
Bluechip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
both dropped 0.7 percent. But gold miners had a better
run, with Newcrest Mining Ltd gaining 0.6 percent.
Mining services company WorleyParsons Ltd plunged
21.3 percent to a 4-1/2 year low after the company cut its 2014
full-year profit guidance.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 4,837.8.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)