(updates to close) SYDNEY, Nov 20 Australian stocks dropped 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a one-month closing low, with wide selling of mining and bank stocks after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke weakened the U.S. dollar and strengthened the Australian currency, hurting exporters. Mining services companies were particularly pressured as WorleyParsons Ltd plunged 26 percent to a 4-1/2 year low after the company cut its 2014 full-year profit guidance. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 45.2 points to 5,307.7. extending losses for a third session The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 4,840.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)