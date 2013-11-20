MELBOURNE, Nov 21 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's October meeting showed the central bank may begin to
wind back its stimulus in the next few months.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent
to 5,306.0 after the Fed minutes were released, slipping to a
1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a
one-month low.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,828.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Fed minutes.
* Copper rose on Wednesday from the previous session's
three-month lows, helped by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge
of support for ultra-easy monetary policy and by China's plans
to make its currency more flexible and market-driven. Gold fell
to a four-month low.
* Federal Reserve officials felt they could decide to start
scaling back the U.S. central bank's massive asset purchase
program at one of its next few meetings, provided this was
warranted by economic growth, minutes of the Fed's October
policy meeting showed.
* BHP Billiton holds its annual meeting, where the
top global miner is expected to give its outlook on Chinese
growth following Beijing's announcement of reforms to bolster
urbanisation.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2123 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1781.37 -0.36% -6.500
USD/JPY 100.03 -0.1% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7951 -- 0.083
SPOT GOLD 1244.19 -2.39% -30.450
US CRUDE 93.33 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 15900.82 -0.41% -66.21
ASIA ADRS 149.60 -0.58% -0.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes
* Brent up more than $1, Iranian deal unclear
* Gold slumps to four-month low after Fed minutes
* Copper climbs on U.S. stimulus, Chinese reforms
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)